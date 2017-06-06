Four employees attacked at State Penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Four staffers were attacked at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, leaving them briefly hospitalized.

According to the Nebraska State Corrections Department, an inmate was refused to return to his cell before striking an employee on Saturday night. Another staffer was hit shortly after.

Later that night in a separate incident, two other prison employees were injured by an inmate who needed medical attention.

There have been at least six incidents between inmates and staffers at Nebraska prisons this year.