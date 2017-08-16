Fund-raiser planned for families of Pottawattamie County deputies

7:03 PM, Aug 15, 2017
The community is putting on a barbeque this weekend to raise money for the families of Pottawattmie County deputies Mark Burbridge and Pat Morgan.

The cookout will take place from 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Westfair Fairgrounds, located in the eastern part of Council Bluffs.

Dinner will be available for $5 a plate, and there will also be a raffle and silent auction.

