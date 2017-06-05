Future of Papillion bridge has parents concerned

PAPILLION, NEB (KMTV) -

Losing a bridge that's been in the community for decades has a mother concerned.

Pamela Karasek says she fears it will be demolished and replaced with a crosswalk.

"At the end of the day when school is let out the whole school population is let out onto a busy street."

Karasek has a child who will attend Papillion Junior High, she says everyday this bridge helps students safely get across the street.

"The kids are excited to get out of school, see their friends, be on their phones and their last concern is the four lanes of traffic."

The city is at odds with what to do with this overpass that's been deemed unsafe and unfixable.

"We are going through the process to see if the bridge is feasible and the best option."

Trenton Albers says when the bridge was built in the 1970's, the cost was split between the city, the school district and the state.

This time a new two million dollar bridge will fall solely on the city.

"A resident might say you can't put a cost on a child's safety, you cannot but we do have restrictions when it comes to a budget."

A crosswalk is an option, but that's something Karasek says could be an accident waiting to happen.

"I feel that a new bridge is the safest option"