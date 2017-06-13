Girl injured in Western Nebraska boating accident

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KMTV) - According to authorities, a girl was a hospitalized after an accident on Lake Maloney Monday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the girl and another juvenile were being pulled behind a boat before the boat either crashed or was pulled onto rocks.

The man driving the boat was arrested on suspicion of boating under the influence and felony child abuse.

It is unclear if the other juvenile was injured and the name of the man driving the boat has not been released.