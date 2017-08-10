Girl sells thousands of cookies at Cass County Fair

Rachel Widick, 16, has spent the past two summers selling cookies for fair goers at the Cass County Fair.

"Last year, she needed a car. And we said she needed to get a job. With her schedule it was hard to find a job. So her dad and she put their heads together and thought about starting her own business," her mom, Jenny, said.

Her parents would match what she made. The first year she planned to sell 2,000 cookies. She sold 8,000.

Rachel made her own recipe that includes real butter, sugar, and a lot of love. The family makes the dough at home, but they're baked on sight in double ovens.

This second year Rachel has planned for 10,000 cookies. As of Thursday, her stand had sold 3,000.

Ten percent of what Rachel makes, she gives back to her local church Calvary Christian Church in Bellevue.