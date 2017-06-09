Girl traveling 50 states to hug police officers

NEBRASKA CITY, NEB (KMTV) - A little girl on a mission to spread love made her way to Nebraska today from Louisiana.

The seven year old had a vision to hug police officers in every state, so she and her family hit the road.

She’s traveling miles from home to hug law enforcement on a mission of love.

Already traveling 15 states she says it’s a trip God told her to make.

Rosalyn Baldwin loves to give hugs, so much so she’s on a mission to hug police officers in every state.

It’s the people she says need it most.

“God told me to do it.”

Already hugging officers in 15 states, Rosalyn’s mother says she came to her with this idea about a year ago.

“Please ask daddy to help me do this.”

“I am a little girl, but I got a big heart, I can keep loving and hugging.”

Today she made it to Nebraska City, law enforcement say her hugs helped them feel appreciated.

“Makes us want to get up every day and do what we do, to serve our community.”

“Make us want to strap up the vest, put on the badge and serve those who we serve.”

Rosalyn says a hug is the best gift to give, especially to those serves us.

"God told me to go on this little adventure and hug policemen for all they have done for us.”

“They risk their lives sometimes."

Traveling across the country only by car mom says bringing her daughter’s vision to life has all been worth it.

“Her face lights up when she hugs them.”

“When she’s with them it blesses me."

"She asked me to do it, so I said I would do it for her.”

With mom doing all the driving she says she plans to hit all 50 states within 18 months.

Rosalyn is headed to Chicago next.