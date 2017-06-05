Governor Ricketts announces 2018 re-election bid

Omaha, NE (KMTV) -- -

Governor Pete Ricketts announces his re-election bid to lead the state of Nebraska. He says he and Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley are delivering on their promises, and want another 4 years.

In Omaha, he was joined by Mayor Jean Stothert, U.S. Representative Don Bacon, and about 10 state senators.

He touts that doing business in Nebraska is more customer friendly, and he's controlling spending. Governor Ricketts says he wants to continue to work on tax relief for Nebraska since they've been able to balance a budget without raising taxes.

“This is a government that’s more responsive, more affective, more efficient, and it’s more customer focused. And that is what I believe you all hired us to do is bring that experience from the private sector for making government work for the people,” Gov. Ricketts explained.

In 2014, Ricketts narrowly defeated former Attorney General Jon Bruning in the primary and won by a large margin in the general election over Democrat Chuck Hassebrook.

The 2018 Nebraska Primary Election will take place on May 15, and the General Election is November 6.