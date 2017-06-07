Heartland B-Cycle expands into Sarpy County

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) - Heartland B-Cycle has expanded into Sarpy County.

The bicycle sharing stalls have been installed in Papillion in the downtown area and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

A majority of the B-Cycle kiosks are located in highly populated areas of Omaha. There are 19 in downtown and five in Aksarben. There are also four stations on the other side of the river, in Council Bluffs.

According to its website, Heartland B-Cycle will also be expanding to the Chalco Hills Recreation Area at a later date.

The first is hour to ride is free, and after the hourly rate is $4.