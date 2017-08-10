Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes first snow leopard cub since 2006

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Beginning Aug. 11, a female snow leopard cub that was born on June 5 will be on public display for the first time at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

The cub is the third snow leopard at the zoo, the other being its 8-year-old father Pasha and 3-year-old mother Rosemary.

Both Pasha and Rosemary are part of the snow leopard Species Survival Plan. Snow leopards are listed are on the International Union of Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

Snow leopards are victims of poaching as well as habitat and prey loss.