High-risk recall on 54,699 pounds of chicken

2:15 PM, Jun 9, 2017
1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (KMTV) - Advance Pierre Foods of Maine has recalled 54,699 pounds of chicken because of misbranding and undeclared allergens. Nebraska is one of six states affected. 

The products are subject to recall are as follows: 

10-pound packages of "Chicken Tenders Sea Salt and Ground Pepper." 

12-pound packages containing four, three-pound bags of "Chicken Tenders Sea Salt and Ground Pepper." 

9-pound packages of Premium Entree Traditional Sage Raw Breaded Dark Meat Chicken with Homestyle Stuffing."

The problems were found on June 6. There have been no problems due to consumption at this time. 

 

