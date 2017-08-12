Historic Nebraska monuments uncovered from ground

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - A band of surveyors has found two monuments in central Nebraska that were buried in 1893.

The Grand Island Independent reports that the discovery was made by about 30 members of the Professional Surveyors Association of Nebraska, who spent their summer seminar focusing on uncovering monuments along the southern 12 miles of the 24-mile-long boundary between Sherman and Howard counties.

The limestone rocks discovered in July were originally put in the ground by Robert Harvey, Nebraska's first state surveyor. Harvey buried the monuments to clarify the border between the two counties.

The project was done partly because this year is Nebraska's 150th birthday, as well as the 150th anniversary of the original survey.