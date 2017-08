GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) -

About 750 people stood in line for the state's largest H&M grand opening Thursday morning at the Nebraska Crossing Outlets.

The two-story store is the most recent retailer to move into the outlet mall. Ulta moved in a few months ago.

The mall's Chief Marketing Officer Johanna Boston says there's a waiting list of retailers wanted a spot in the space. She credits the mall's success with maintaining in-demand businesses and good customer amenities.