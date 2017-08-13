Hunting on Nebraska recreation areas begins Sept. 5

LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska authorities are reminding hunters that state recreation areas are closed to hunting until Sept. 5.

Several hunting seasons, including one for archery deer, open Sept. 1, and the early teal season opens Sept. 2.

State regulations say some state recreation areas are open to hunting from the first Tuesday following Labor Day through the end of the spring turkey hunting season, unless restricted. A park entry permit is required for vehicles entering the areas.

Hunting is barred within 100 yards of any public use facility or activity area, including picnic areas, campgrounds, private cabins, concession areas, boat ramps, and parking lots.

For summaries of hunting regulations, read the Small Game, Waterfowl and Big Game guides at www.OutdoorNebraska.gov/guides . Purchase permits at www.OutdoorNebraska.org .