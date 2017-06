Keep cool all summer long with hydrant parties! Splash away when the Omaha Parks and Recreation Department comes to your neighborhood to unleash the fun at three different locations every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from June 12 through August 4, 2016, with the first stop beginning at 12 p.m.

Hydrant Parties are sponsored by KMTV 3, Wendy’s, MAPA, Channel 94.1, Star 104.5, Metropolitan Utilities District and Omaha Fire Department.

For more information on the schedule and location, please visit parks.cityofomaha.org/activity/hydrant