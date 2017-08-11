Iowa puts three new license plate designs to a vote

Fair
Want to help pick Iowa's new state license plate? You can vote via the state's website, or at the Iowa State Fair. The new plates will replace the current blue, white, and gray plates, which have been around for two decades.
