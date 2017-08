OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A Westroads restaurant closes its doors for good.

Joe's Crab Shack workers tell 3 News Now they were sent home Tuesday and told the location is now closed.

Workers in Missouri and Virginia say the same thing happened to them.

The company that owns Joe's Crab Shack filed Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in June.

We reached out to the company but they have not returned our call.