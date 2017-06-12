Joslyn Art Museum to host Omaha World Refugee Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Joslyn Art Museum will host an Omaha World Refugee Day to celebrate Omaha's diversity and help the public learn about the challenges facing the refugee community.

According to a release, the event will take place on June 24 from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and and will honor and celebrate the courage, strength and determination of those who have been forced to flee their homeland.

The free event will feature cultural music and dance, guest speakers, a naturalization ceremony for new Americans and a gallery viewing.