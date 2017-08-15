A house explosion near 77th and Old Cheney Road in Lincoln leveled a home and injured two people.

The blast happened just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, throwing debris everywhere and damaging neighboring homes.

Reports indicate two people people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries; their condition remains was unknown Monday night.

Lincoln Police asked residents coming from both directions to avoid Old Cheney Road from 70th to 84th streets for several house as they work the scene today.

Meanwhile, witnesses gathered up and down the street watching in disbelief.