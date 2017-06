PAPILLION, Neb. - A 22-year-old man is dead after his SUV hit a light pole, throwing him from the vehicle.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on 72nd Street just north of Cedardale Road in Papillion.

Law enforcement says Gregory Polinsky lost control driving through a curve and went off the road.

The Chevy Tahoe hit a light pole and rolled.

Polinsky was taken to Bergan Mercy where he died.