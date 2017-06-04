Man shot in Old Market late Saturday night

OMAHA, Neb. - Police have identified the victim of an early morning shooting in the Old Market.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 11th and Harney Street for a shooting just after 12:30 this morning.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim, 21-year-old Frank Hayden, shot and laying in the street.

Officers made contact with 22-year-old Markel Palmer who stated he had also been shot but ran from the scene.

Officers apprehended Palmer and were able to determine he was not shot and had been in an altercation with the victim during the time of the shooting.

The victim was transported to Creighton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are calling Palmer a person of interest. He's in police custody for questioning.

The investigation remains ongoing.