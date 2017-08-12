Man stabbed Saturday morning near 129th and Ames

OMAHA, Neb. - A 26-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed Saturday morning when a stranger forced his way into the victim's apartment and then attacked him.

Police responded to the cutting just before 9 a.m. at an apartment complex near 129th and Ames.

The victim told police he didn't know the suspect.

The suspect fled after the stabbing. He's described as a black male wearing a red shirt, dark pants and white shoes.

The victim was taken to CUMC Bergan Mercy with injuries that are not life threatening.