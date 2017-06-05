Man tased, rushed to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - After a disturbance at a Bucky's Gas Station near 60th and Center, Omaha police were called to the scene, where they say a man became combative and refused to leave.

The man, who was tased shortly after police arrived at around 12:30 a.m., was rushed to Nebraska Med. Dispatch confirms medics performed CPR on him after he was tased.

Right now, the identity of the man and why the police were originally called is unknown.

This is a developing story.