Mayor Stothert Holds Rally Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - -

With the primaries just days away, the mayoral candidates got out, shook hands, and talked issues.

Supporters of Mayor Jean Stothert rallied this morning - the list of speakers read like a "who's who" of Nebraska Republican lawmakers.

Senators and congressmen stood behind Mayor Jean Stothert praising her work as mayor and looking forward to a second term.

Mayor Jean Stothert and Nebraska elected officials are calling for a second term with Stothert as Omaha’s mayor.

"She actually lowered property taxes twice," said Lt. Gov. Mike Foley.

Nebraska elected officials say the work Stothert has shown in the last four years is the reason they are endorsing today.

"I am so proud to recognize her as one of the strongest leaders in the state of Nebraska,” said Senator Deb Fischer.

Mayor Stothert spoke to the crowd about what she wants for Omaha in the years to come.

"We will focus on a more inclusive Omaha, greater neighborhood support, innovative transportation systems, more job growth,” said Mayor Stothert.

And elected officials say she's the only candidate with this much support.

"There's only one candidate running for mayor of Omaha that has the support of Nebraska's 2 United States senators and Nebraska's 3 congressmen,” said former Governor Dave Heineman.

"I am very grateful for them because right here today we've had our statewide elected officials, we've had our federal elected officials and they are all here to support me because they are aware of the job I have done,” said Mayor Stothert.

Congressmen Don Bacon says her track record proves she's qualified for re-election.

"We have someone who has mastered a large city budget, balanced a budget, reduced spending in many areas but prioritized in other areas where the city needed it," said Bacon.

And Stothert says she's confident in her campaign but will continue to work until the last hour.

"Please join me in supporting Jean Stothert," urged Senator Ben Sasse.