Mayor Stothert unveils capital improvement package

7:57 AM, Aug 15, 2017

Mayor Jean Stothert unveils her Capital improvement plan

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha mayor Jean Stothert has a more than $1 billion plan for Omaha's future growth. 

It's a six year capital improvement package that includes bike lanes for Leavenworth Street, a new library in Southwest Omaha, a police precinct in Elkhorn and more. 

According to the Omaha World-Herald's Roseann Morning, who has dug through all of the details, it will serve as a guide for Omaha's future. 

The plan is updated annually and will be voted on on Aug. 22, the same day as the city's budget vote. 

