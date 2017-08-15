Mayor Stothert unveils capital improvement package

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha mayor Jean Stothert has a more than $1 billion plan for Omaha's future growth.

It's a six year capital improvement package that includes bike lanes for Leavenworth Street, a new library in Southwest Omaha, a police precinct in Elkhorn and more.

According to the Omaha World-Herald's Roseann Morning, who has dug through all of the details, it will serve as a guide for Omaha's future.

The plan is updated annually and will be voted on on Aug. 22, the same day as the city's budget vote.