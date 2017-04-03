Mayoral Candidates Hard at Work Weekend Before Primary Election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - -

Campaign efforts are in full force on this last weekend before the primaries. KMTV talked with a few of the candidates on this close race.

Mayor Stothert’s efforts on Sunday focused on South Omaha. With Tony Vega, president of the Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the mayor officially opened her satellite campaign office.

"She gives great support to us, and it's important to us to keep her as mayor because she's a person who's always giving us help," said Vega through a translator.

"Mayor Stothert. How are you? I just want to stop by and say, 'Hello,' and give you this," Stothert said to a voter on her doorstep.

She went door-to-door meeting voters on Sunday, leaving flyers around South Omaha neighborhoods.

"In the last four years, I've been working very hard with this area of town, and I think that they recognize the progress that we have made," said Stothert.

Mayoral candidate Heath Mello's campaign was at 40th & Vinton earlier making phone calls before hitting the streets.

"I know that the work that we've got planned over the next 72 hours is going to be intense. We're going to be talking to an awful lot of people at their doorsteps and on the phones...And I feel good as a candidate right now in regards to the tremendous amount of support that we've received from people all across the city for this campaign," said Mello.

Candidate Ean Mikale said he wants to focus on low-income voters like the residents at the South Omaha housing projects. He had this to say via phone:

"You would think that the race would be heavily one-sided, but it's not. I think people are looking for alternatives to the status quo."

The primary election is on Tuesday, April 4th.

So far, Mello's list of endorsements include the Firefighters Union, Former Senator Ben Nelson, and Former Congressman Brad Ashford.

Incumbent Mayor Stothert's endorsements include Former Governor Dave Heineman, Former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub, and U.S. Senator Ben Sasse.