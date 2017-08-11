Mercy High School students extend warm welcome to incoming freshmen

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Mercy High School’s student council ambassadors and the cheer team welcomed students to the new school year. About 360 students will be attending Mercy this year, including 100 freshmen.

Senior Claire Wulff-Morgan said the older girls love putting on the welcome rally for the younger girls.

"I know that they love it,” she said. “They think it's really cool seeing the older girls standing in front being so excited about their school. Makes them feel welcome and at home.”

Claire said they've only been doing the back-to-school welcome for three years, but that she hopes they continue to do so after she graduates.