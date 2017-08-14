Millard Public Schools starts school year with new technology, budget issues

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) - Millard Public Schools began Monday with excitement and issues.

On one hand, eighth graders in the district will receive laptops for the first time as part of the district's technology initiative, known as One-to-One.

At the beginning of 2017, all high school students in the district received laptops. The 2017-2018 school year will be the first full year students will have their own laptops from eighth grade all the way through high school.

The One-to-One program costed $2 million to launch and will cost an additional $1 million each year to maintain.

At the same time, however, MPS is in the midst of a budget crisis. The district is facing a more than $6 million deficit because of lack of government funding.

While the district continues to grow, teachers and administrators have already been cut.