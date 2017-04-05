Mills Co IA special school spending tax ballot item has failed

It would have raised property tax considerably

10:19 PM, Apr 4, 2017
The Mills County Iowa special school spending tax ballot item a single school district that would have raised taxes $1.34 per $1000 of property valuation per year for up to ten years has failed.  If it would have passed a $100K home would have faced additional property taxes of $134/year, or $1340, beyond existing taxes.

 

Mills Co Election Office reports a final outcome for the special election as follows, with voters defeating it roughly 60-to-40%:

 

YES - 783, 38.66%

 

NO - 1232, 61.14%

 

