OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An update on a story we told you about last week, mosquitoes around Omaha.

The Health Department set out special traps this year to see if mosquitoes species carrying the Zika virus were in the Omaha area. Health Officials say the tests are back and the species was not found.

They also have not found the West Nile virus yet, but they expect that to change later in the summer.

They will continue to trap and test mosquitoes periodically.