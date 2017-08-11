Nebraska State Patrol prepares for solar eclipse traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Nebraska State Patrol is letting drivers know what they can and cannot do ahead of the total solar eclipse.

NSP is anticipating tens of thousands of new visitors traveling on Nebraska highways and interstates during the eclipse, and they have obtained a grant to put extra Troopers on duty.

Authorities want people to know that they should not pull off to the side of the road to view the eclipse. Drivers who do so can be ticketed, or put themselves and other drivers in danger.

"We don't want people driving with cameras in their hands,” NSP Sgt. Vernon Barton said. “We want people to pay attention to their driving so we don't have issues associated with the eclipse."

Nebraska Game and Parks has designated areas for people to stop on Aug. 21.

