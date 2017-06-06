Nebraskans skateboard across state for voiceless

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Two Nebraska Natives, Dylan Burton and Brendon Keller arrived in Omaha today to cap off their "Skate the State" campaign.

Burton and Keller left from North Platte on longboards on May 27 and stopped in towns along the way to spread their cause and raise awareness.

The goal for the pair is as to raise awareness for the homeless and at risk youth and to help spread the message of Skate for Change, an organization that combines skateboarding and outreach. They also are trying to raise $1000 to start a Skate for Change chapter in Omaha.