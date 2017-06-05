New City Council leaves vacancy on Omaha Public School Board

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Public Schools, Nebraska's largest school district will move forward after losing a board member.

Vinny Palermo resigned from the OPS board Sunday because he is moving to the City Council.

Palermo will be sworn in alongside Brinker Harding, and five other City Councilmen who were was also elected on May 9. Palermo and Harding will replace four-term Councilmen Franklin Thompson and Gary Gernandt, who both retired.

One of the new City Council's first tasks will be to look at upgrading the city's roads with a vote on a plan to fix the roads near 96th and West Center.

The proposal would create a special tax levy for those living between Center and Pacific, and 96th and 102nd.