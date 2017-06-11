New specialty license plate designs coming to Nebraska

Nebraska drivers will have at least two new specialty license plate designs to choose from next year.

"Choose life" and Native American cultural awareness and history plates - approved by the legislature this year - join several other plates created in recent years.

Planned Parenthood is about 2/3 of the way to the 250 prepaid applications it needs to create a plate with the slogan "my body, my choice."

The new plates can be purchased in January. Each will cost $5 more than a standard plate.