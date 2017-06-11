New specialty license plate designs coming to Nebraska

6:59 PM, Jun 11, 2017
Nebraska drivers will have at least two new specialty license plate designs to choose from next year.

"Choose life" and Native American cultural awareness and history plates - approved by the legislature this year - join several other plates created in recent years.

Planned Parenthood is about 2/3 of the way to the 250 prepaid applications it needs to create a plate with the slogan "my body, my choice."

The new plates can be purchased in January. Each will cost $5 more than a standard plate.

