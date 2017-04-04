Next season's Omaha Broadway line up announced

OMAHA, Neb., (KMTV) - Broadway is coming to Omaha as the Omaha Performing Arts announces a award-winning line up.

The Omaha Performing Arts' 2017/2018 Broadway Series line up includes, Finding Neverland, Disney's The Little Mermaid, Waitress, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King And I, An American In Paris, and Wicked.

Details were announced during a subscriber and patron "Season Reveal" event at the Holland Performing Arts Center.

Omaha Performing Arts also announced the national tour of Hamilton will play the Orpheum theater as part of the 2018/2019 season. Subscribers to the 2017/2018 season will have first access to those tickets when they renew their subscription.

You can find the full line up of the 2017/2018 season shows https://omahaperformingarts.org/