Northeastern Nebraska man killed in fall from balcony

3:24 PM, Jun 10, 2017
2 hours ago
WAYNE, Neb. - Authorities say a 24-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony of a downtown Wayne building.

The Norfolk Daily News reports that the accident happened Thursday night. Wayne Police Chief Marlen Chinn says officers responded to a 9:45 p.m. call of a man injured in a fall.

Upon arriving, officers found Clay Block, of Wayne, unresponsive on the sidewalk on the south side of the building.

A witness reported that Block had fallen from a second-story egress balcony and landed on the concrete below.

Block was taken to a Wayne hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation into Block's death continues.

 

