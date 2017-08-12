Northern Iowa man sentenced to life in kidnapping case

HAMPTON, Iowa - A 42-year-old Meservey man convicted of kidnapping and torturing a woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that Charles Albright was sentenced Friday in Franklin County District Court. He was convicted in July of first-degree kidnapping and willful injury.

Prosecutors said Albright held a 36-year-old woman captive for 12 to 14 hours on Oct. 7 in Meservey, where she was punched, slammed against a floor, shocked with a stun gun and repeatedly bitten by a dog. She was then taken to Sheffield, where Albright continued beating her.

Her injuries included burns and broken bones in her face.

Albright also faces trial Sept. 26 on a felony explosives count, accused of having a bomb or bomb parts.