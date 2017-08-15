Omaha couple breeds puppies with a purpose

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -

An Omaha couple is breeding golden retriever puppies that go beyond cute and adorable. Three puppies of their latest litter will go to Lutheran Church Charities K9 Comfort Dogs, home of such dogs like Katie Comfort Dog.

Christy Brandt resides in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband Todd and their herd of Goldens. Brandt's days are spent training and caring for a litter of nine puppies, born to her dog Adrian, five week ago.

Brandy has been breeding golden retrievers for ten years, but its the puppies with a purpose that she says warms her heart.

"These are the dogs that went into Sandy Hook to comfort children as they went back to school. They sent comfort dogs after the Pulse shooting in Orlando," she said.

Kashmir, the name of her business is like the Led Zepplin song. Fitting, considering Todd is the host of the Todd and Tyler Radio Empire on Z92.

"While we do love Zepplin, Kashmir is named for the Kashmir Valley in the Himalayas, the mountain range in South Asia where the "Kashmir goats" originate. This is where we obtain the luxurious, glamorous wool known as Cashmere....wool very soft and beautiful - much like the coats of our beloved English Golden Retrievers," their website said.