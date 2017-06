OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A man is in custody after an early morning pursuit with Omaha Police.

The chase began just after 1:30 a.m. Police say it started near I-480 and Martha when they spotted a car involved in a South Omaha carjacking. Officers say they followed the driver to an area near 72nd and Maple and that is when the driver jumped the median, got out of his car and started running.

He was quickly caught, tased and arrested.