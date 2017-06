OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police are involved in an apparent standoff Thursday evening.

Officers were called to a home near 11th & Hickory around 7:20 for a report of an armed person holding someone against their will.

There is currently a large police presence in the area. KMTV 3 News Now has a crew on the scene and we will have more details as they become available