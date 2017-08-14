UPDATE: Guardians of boy found on JFK Freeway located, OPD reports

2:11 PM, Aug 14, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police have located the guardians of a young boy found alone earlier today.

Witnesses saw the child, with no adult or caretaker nearby, running barefoot close to Q Street and a portion of Highway 75 known as JFK Freeway.

Police said the boy was nonverbal, and therefore could not provide his name or the names of family members. Investigators said they thought him to be 5 or 6 years old.

According to an OPD press release, It is not known at this time whether any charges will be pursued.

