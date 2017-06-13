Omaha Police: Officer's body camera off during fatal taser incident

Omaha, Neb. - Omaha Police confirmed tonight that one of the officers fired following last Monday's in-custody death was equipped with an official body-camera but that it was not on during the incident.

Officer Phil Anson verified that the body camera on Officer Scotty Payne, put on paid administrative leave last week and later fired, was not recording as he assisted fellow officers in detaining 29-year-old Zachary Bearheels on Monday, June 5, at Bucky's gas station, located at 60th and Center streets.

According to police reports, Payne used his taser on Bearheels multiple times, and at one point during the incident, Officer Payne stepped towards Bearheels, stood over him and said, "You’re gonna get it again."

Officers initially encountered Bearheels after responding to a call to check on the well-being of a man who was licking windows at a business on Center Street.