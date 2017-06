OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha police responded to a call for a carjacking Monday morning.

According to police, a woman stated she had parked her car when a Hispanic male approached her and began to pull the handle of the car door.

After he was unsuccessful, police say he pointed a small handgun at the woman, demanded she leave her vehicle, then got in and drove away.

The victim's vehicle is a White Chevy AVEO, 4-door with Nebraska plates: UWP351.