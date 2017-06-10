Omaha police say man raped woman he held hostage in standoff

3:23 PM, Jun 10, 2017
OMAHA, Neb. - Omaha police say a man raped a 22-year-old hostage he was holding inside a house south of downtown Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that police were called to the house around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a mentally ill man holding a woman hostage. Police say they were told the man suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Police negotiators began trying to coax the 37-year-old man from the home. The victim was released around 11:15 p.m. Police say the man came out just after midnight, holding a knife. He soon followed commands to drop the knife and was arrested.

He was booked on suspicion of committing first-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, assault and making terroristic threats. His case did not appear in online court records Saturday.

 

