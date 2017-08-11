Omaha Sunday Morning: Navigating the refugee resettlement system, eclipse excitement
2:59 PM, Aug 11, 2017
Share Article
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Sunday Morning, in collaboration with The Omaha World-Herald, brings you the top stories from Omaha this week.
On the third part of the Aug. 13 edition of Omaha Sunday Morning, Omaha World-Herald visual journalist Rebecca Gratz introduces us to a refugee family navigating the resettlement system and the countdown to the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse is on.