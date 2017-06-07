Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo to add new elephant to the herd

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A new addition is coming to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

Louie, a bull African elephant from the Toledo Zoo will soon call Omaha home.

Louie is being transferred to the Omaha Zoo on a recommendation of the African Elephant Species Survival Plan through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The Omaha Zoo says Louie could have the potential to breed with the Zoo's five female resident elephants to continue the genetic diversity of the endangered species' population in zoos.

The hope is to have Louie, comfortable at the zoo within a month following his acclimation to the transport enclosure.

Louie's mother, Renee, half-brother, Lucas, and companion, Twiggy, will remain on exhibit at the Toledo Zoo.

Louie was born April 30, 2003 at the Toledo Zoo. At the time of his birth, Louie weighed 275 pounds. Now 14-years-old, he weighs approximately 6,000 pounds and is nearly nine feet tall.

There are currently six other African elephants on exhibit at the Omaha Zoo.

