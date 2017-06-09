On mission to hug cops, young girl visits Nebraska

Fair
Little girl traveling the country hugging police
NEBRASKA CITY (KMTV) - Seven-year-old Rosalyn Baldwin has been traveling the country to hug police officers, with one goal: hug a cop in all 50 states.
Friday, she made her stop in Nebraska, arriving at the Nebraska City Police Department at 11 a.m.
According to a GoFundMe page for her mission, Baldwin told her mother after church one day: "I want to hug all of the police officers in every state. It's in my heart."
She is in the midst of a sweep of the Midwest. This week, she has already visited Missouri, Kansas and Iowa.
Nebraska is the 15th state she has visited.