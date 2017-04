OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department is requesting the publics' help locating a missing vulnerable adult who suffers from dementia.

They say 86-year-old Francis Theis was last seen driving a 2005 Grey Buick LeSabre with Nebraska plates SDX826 at 12:40 p.m. on April 3.

Police say Theis was last known to be going to the area of 90th and Dodge.

Police ask anyone who sees him or his vehicle to call 911.