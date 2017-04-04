OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Public School board took action Monday night in their search for a superintendent.

SEE RELATED: Superintendent search restarts for OPS

The board spent about three hours discussing how they will handle the open position.

SEE RELATED: OPS Board working to get board unified again

The board did eventually decide they would take applications until April 12th. The applications will go to human resources then go the accountability committee, then the committee will choose the top three candidates by the 17th

The board did decide the candidates will have to go through community input, and they will not be able to apply for the open superintendent position.

Superintendent Mark Evans was asked if he would extend his contract, and Evans said he wanted to hear what decision the board was going to make before he decided anything.