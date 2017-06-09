Papillion Target remembers long-time employee

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - On Wednesday, Joshua Zabrowski, a long-time employee of the Super Target in Papillion died of cancer.

Co-workers and friends have turned the spot he used to park into a memorial for him, filling it with hand-written messages, flowers and gifts.

"A lot of our Papillion community recognized him," Angie Tichota, an Executive Team Leader at the store, said. "You could tell he was a very genuine person."

Zabrowski worked at the store for more than 18 years, doing everything from cashiering to helping unload trucks. Tichota said the team loved him.

"He was the kind of guy who would do anything for anybody," she said.

Right now, there is no timetable of how long the memorial will be up for, but it will be at least through the weekend.

Zabrowski was 34.