Parts of 168th Street to close beginning Sept. 1

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - On Friday, September 1, 168th Street from Giles Road to Harrison Street will be closed for bridge repair, erosion control and asphalt overlay paving.

The project will last 42 working days and will be split into two phases, according to a letter sent to homeowners in the area by Sarpy County Public Works.

The first phase will last 30 days, closing Josephine Street south to Giles Road. The second phase will close 168th Street from Josephine Street north to Harrison Street.

In total, the closures will last 8-10 weeks depending on weather.